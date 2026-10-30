Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/30/26

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Latest Episodes
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 11, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 4, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.