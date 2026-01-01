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VOCES

“Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall” Trailer

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 30s

Through music and memories, celebrate the life and legacy of jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera. Trace his journey from child prodigy in Cuba to a stellar career as a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning musician, composer, and beloved Latin jazz ambassador.

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
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Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
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Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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