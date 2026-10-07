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Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience.

Watch 0:30
VOCES
“Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall” Trailer
A celebration of the remarkable life, career, and legacy of Latin jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.
Preview: S2026 E2 | 0:30
Watch 55:35
VOCES
Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall
A celebration of the remarkable life, career, and legacy of Latin jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 55:35
Watch 2:09
VOCES
Paquito D’Rivera Meets Dizzy Gillespie
In 1977, Dizzy Gillespie visited Havana and met Paquito for the first time.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2026
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 55:35
VOCES
Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall
A celebration of the remarkable life, career, and legacy of Latin jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 55:35
Watch 1:25:37
VOCES
ASCO: Without Permission
Meet the groundbreaking Chicano collective that made the streets a canvas for art and resistance.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:25:37
Watch 1:22:38
VOCES
Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:22:38
Watch 55:15
VOCES
Our Texas, Our Vote
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 55:15
Watch 54:47
VOCES
Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:47
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Extras
Watch 2:59
VOCES
Paquito D’Rivera Child Prodigy
Paquito reminisces on his childhood beginnings in music.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
VOCES
“ASCO: Without Permission” Trailer
Meet the groundbreaking Chicano collective that made the streets a canvas for art and resistance.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:32
VOCES
Extended Trailer | VOCES Shorts Season 2
Latino Public Broadcasting introduces the next wave of Latino storytelling in VOCES SHORTS.
Preview: 1:32
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
VOCES
Extended Trailer | Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 2:28
Watch 2:26
VOCES
The Bravos Defend Their Right to a Safe Home
The Bravo family in Brooklyn have been in a battle with their landlord for 15 years.
Clip: S2024 E5 | 2:26
Watch 3:16
VOCES
Residents in Manhattan’s Chinatown Fight for Their Homes
A group of residents in Manhattan’s Chinatown organize together to fight to stay in their homes.
Clip: S2024 E5 | 3:16
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Our Texas, Our Vote
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:30
Watch 5:42
VOCES
Chapter 1: Rose Petals
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 5:42
Watch 5:15
VOCES
The Texas Border
The Texas Mexico border runs over one thousand miles and it has been a political issue for decades.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 5:15