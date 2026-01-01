A Latino Republican

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
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A celebration of the remarkable life, career, and legacy of Latin jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.
Meet the groundbreaking Chicano collective that made the streets a canvas for art and resistance.
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.