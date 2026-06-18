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The Daytripper

Houston, TX

Season 9 Episode 5 | 26m 56s

As one of the largest cities in America, many folks know about Houston, but Chet takes viewers off the beaten path exploring its hidden side. He goes underground into a ancient cistern, visits the wild art side of the city, sees the ship channel, and then finds authentic eats inside Houston’s Indian district.

Aired: 11/08/17 | Expires: 05/19/18
The Daytripper is proudly sponsored by Rudy’s "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q, Ranch Hand Truck Accessories, Georgetown, TX, Don Hewlett Chevrolet, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, and Dell. The Daytripper is is presented by Austin PBS, KLRU-TV and distributed by NETA.
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