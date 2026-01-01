Return To What's Real Preview

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
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Young people seek the tangible, both in nature and on campus by reviving a sixties zine.
Anglers are driven into the intense world of high-dollar fishing. A teen pursues rodeo stardom.
A barbecue pitmaster and artist carve their own paths to find success.
A rural DJ finds listeners; NASA studies isolation; an exonerated man rebuilds his community.
Across Texas and beyond borders, communities clash over an increasingly precious resources.
A high school football team steps out of its own shadow.A writer travels historic Route 66.
The descendants of Quanah Parker come together. A writer explores ruins of Texas missions.
Texas is home to outdoor enthusiasts, ultramarathoners, and treasure hunters alike.
A tiny Wendish town persists in Texas. The legacy behind the iconic dish—the puffy taco.
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.