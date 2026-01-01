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The Shape of Absence collection weaves stories about ways in which loved ones linger in memory, when the ache of remembrance inspires creativity and transformation, and saying goodbye shapes the future. Co-presented with APT.

Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:53:05
POV
Remake
A filmmaker father tries to make sense of the sudden, unfathomable death of his son.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:53:05
Watch 1:16:46
POV
Arrest the Midwife
A Midwives' arrest ignites Amish and Mennonite women to fight reproductive justice.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:16:46
Watch 1:22:45
POV
How to Build a Library
Two Nairobi women transform what was a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:22:43
POV
The Gas Station Attendant
An intimate portrait of a complex father-daughter bond and the immigrant working class in America.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:22:43
Watch 1:23:01
POV
For Venida, For Kalief
Kalief Browder’s everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:23:01
Watch 1:23:27
POV
The Dating Game
With 30 million excess men in China, three bachelors join a dating camp for love.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:27
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Watch 26:55
POV
POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 22:05
POV
POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
On Their Own Terms Preview
A barbecue pitmaster and artist carve their own paths to find success.
Preview: S2 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09