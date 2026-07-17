The Dating Game

Set in China, where eligible men outnumber women by more than 30 million, three bachelors, Zhou, Li, and Wu, embark on a seven-day dating camp, led by Hao, a highly sought-after dating coach. As they navigate the camp’s awkward challenges and emotional hurdles, the bachelors try to make sense of their authentic and constructed selves, and ﬁnd the self-conﬁdence they need to land that date.