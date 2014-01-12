All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

Sunday, January 12, 2014

Season 2014 Episode 120 | 25m 11s

Tonight on the program, the latest on the Iran nuclear deal slated to take effect this month. Later, in our signature segment, nearly 70 years later, Germany is still trying to prosecute former Nazis for their role in the Holocaust. Plus, five decades after the landmark report on smoking and health, acting Surgeon General Boris Lushniak joins Hari Sreenivasan to detail the state of smoking in U.S.

Aired: 01/11/14 | Expires: 12/31/69
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Preview: S6 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 2:10
All Creatures Great and Small
The Cast on the Season 6 Time Jump
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Clip: S6 | 2:10
Watch 2:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Siegfried & Mrs. Hall
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
Clip: S6 | 2:58
Watch 1:55
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1 Scene
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Clip: S6 E1 | 1:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E8 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E7 | 57:46
Watch 56:42
PBS News Hour
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E6 | 56:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E5 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E2 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E1 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E365 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E364 | 57:46