Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Rondo - Finale

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Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
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Celebrate renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic.
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
A magical-realist portrait of painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.