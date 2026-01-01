Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Adagietto with the New York Philharmonic. Scored for just strings and harp, the Adagietto is arguably the most well-known music Mahler ever wrote. Often played as a standalone work, it joins the ranks of pieces like the Barber Adagio as a common selection for elegies and memorial services. Bernstein conducted it for RFK's funeral Mass and film buffs may al
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