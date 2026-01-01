Gustavo Dudamel (Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director), Matías Tarnopolsky (Linda and Mitch Hart President & CEO) and composer Tania León discuss the episode's program and the new era for the New York Philharmonic.
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Major corporate funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by Raymond James Financial.