Firing Line

Anthony Kennedy

Episode 42 | 26m 46s

Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions. He assesses challenges facing the court in Trump’s second term, including incivility among the justices, and warns of threats to American democracy.

Aired: 10/16/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:12
Watch 3:26
Nature
Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:26
Watch 2:22
Nature
How NYC Pigeons Survive the City That Never Sleeps
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Clip: S44 E3 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build Preview
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E309 | 57:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Michael McFaul
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Episode: E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Episode: E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Audrey Tang
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Episode: E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alberto R. Gonzales
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Episode: E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Episode: E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cynthia Miller-Idriss
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
Episode: E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
John Malone
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
Episode: E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sen. Chris Coons
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Episode: E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus Part 2
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus
Sam Tanenhaus discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: E34 | 26:46