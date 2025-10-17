Anthony Kennedy

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Latest Episodes
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Sam Tanenhaus discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.