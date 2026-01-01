The Get-Rich Trap: Inside a Gambling Spiral

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
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Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.