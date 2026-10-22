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As AI becomes woven into daily life, Americans face a choice: control the technology, or be controlled by it. Can its benefits outweigh the costs to jobs, privacy, politics, and our sense of humanity? Through a series of hypothetical dilemmas, leaders in tech, culture, politics, and journalism debate AI’s ethical challenges, seeking not consensus, but a shared understanding of what’s at stake.

Watch 4:19
Breaking the Deadlock
AI and the Next Decade
The future is coming fast. Can society shape AI before AI shapes society?
Clip: S2026 E4 | 4:19
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: AI: Who's In Control?
As AI advances, who will control whom: people or technology?
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:30
Watch 54:24
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: AI: Who's In Control?
As AI advances, who will control whom: people or technology?
Episode: S2026 E4 | 54:24
Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
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Watch 54:24
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: AI: Who's In Control?
As AI advances, who will control whom: people or technology?
Episode: S2026 E4 | 54:24
Watch 55:34
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:34
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 56:05
Watch 54:38
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: A Matter of Life and Death
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:38
Watch 56:05
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
Watch 55:42
Breaking the Deadlock
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Breaking the Deadlock
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50
Extras
Watch 1:03
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: AI: Who’s In Control? — Open
The AI revolution is here. Who benefits, who loses, and who decides?
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:03
Watch 2:52
Breaking the Deadlock
Can AI Predict Violence?
A protest. An AI prediction. Should officials trust a machine to stop violence before it starts?
Clip: S2026 E4 | 2:52
Watch 3:36
Breaking the Deadlock
A Republic — If We Can Keep It
How can democracy last 250 more years? The Deadlock panel wrestles with the question.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:36
Watch 0:56
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election — Open
Panelists face a dramatic hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 0:56
Watch 2:18
Breaking the Deadlock
Protect the Vote — or Step Aside?
Would you risk arrest to protect the democratic process? A tense, hypothetical showdown over protest
Clip: S2026 E3 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
How to Fix an Election: Preview
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Breaking the Deadlock
What Do We Owe Young Gambling Addicts?
When gambling harms young people, who takes responsibility?
Clip: S2026 | 2:11
Watch 0:32
Breaking the Deadlock
Gambling With Your Life: Preview
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 0:32
Watch 1:15
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life — Open
Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.
Preview: S2026 | 1:15
Watch 1:56
Breaking the Deadlock
How Gambling Hooks Us — and When It Goes Too Far
Watch this clip to learn what makes betting so tempting, and why that thrill isn’t always harmless.
Clip: S2026 | 1:56
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