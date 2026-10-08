All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arthur

Speak Up, Francine

Season 17 Episode 6 | 13m 03s

The local creek has been polluted with pesticides from neighborhood lawns. Francine wants to get the word out at the Earth Day rally, but will her fear of public speaking derail her campaign?

Aired: 04/20/14
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Arthur
Binky Barnes Investigation- :15
Binky Barnes Investigation- Watch Now!- :15
Clip: 0:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Arthur Season 26
  • Arthur Season 25
  • Arthur Season 24
  • Arthur Season 23
  • Arthur Season 22
  • Arthur Season 21
  • Arthur Season 20
  • Arthur Season 19
  • Arthur Season 18
  • Arthur Season 17
  • Arthur Season 16
  • Arthur Season 15
  • Arthur Season 14
  • Arthur Season 13
  • Arthur Season 12
  • Arthur Season 11
  • Arthur Season 10
  • Arthur Season 9
  • Arthur Season 8
  • Arthur Season 7
  • Arthur Season 6
  • Arthur Season 5
  • Arthur Season 4
  • Arthur Season 3
  • Arthur Season 2
  • Arthur Season 1
Arthur
Arthur and the Crunch Cereal Contest
Arthur has trouble creating a jingle.
Episode: S1 E16 | 13:16
Arthur
All Grown Up
The gang finds a mysterious fortune-telling game in the library.
Episode: S25 E4 | 11:24
Arthur
The Rat Who Came to Dinner
The unthinkable is happening...Arthur's teacher is moving in!
Episode: S4 E5 | 12:18
Arthur
Mr. Ratburn & the Special Someone
Mr. Ratburn is getting married!
Episode: S22 E1 | 13:03
Arthur
Staycation
Arthur offers to babysit so that his parents can enjoy some peace and quiet in the backyard.
Episode: S18 E6 | 12:09
Arthur
D.W.'s Snow Mystery
The kids search for a missing snowball.
Episode: S1 E22 | 13:16
Arthur
Locked in the Library
Francine and Arthur get locked in the library.
Episode: S1 E6 | 13:17
Arthur
S4 Ep 5: Arthur Podcast: Bleep!
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
Episode: S26 E25 | 13:14
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
S4 Ep 3: Arthur Podcast: Scared Sue Ellen
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Episode: S26 E23 | 13:12