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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Fake Tiffany Vase

Season 30 Episode 19 | 3m 19s

Check out Barbara Deisroth appraisal of a fake Tiffany vase in Vintage First Finds, Hour 4!

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
On Their Own Terms Preview
A barbecue pitmaster and artist carve their own paths to find success.
Preview: S2 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
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Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 2
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Episode: S30 E17 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 1
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
Episode: S30 E16 | 52:45
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
250 Years of Americana
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Episode: S30 E22 | 52:29
Watch 53:56
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Junk in the Trunk 15
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Episode: S30 E25 | 53:56
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 3
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Episode: S30 E15 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 2
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Episode: S30 E14 | 52:24
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 1
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
Episode: S30 E13 | 52:23
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 3
tk
Episode: S30 E18 | 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 4
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Episode: S30 E19
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW found treasures in a castle during a stop in Charlevoix, Michigan.
Episode: S30 E12 | 52:25