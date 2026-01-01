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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: 1961 - 1963 Kennedy Memorabilia

Season 30 Episode 17 | 3m 00s

In Vintage First Finds, Hour 2, Timothy Luke appraises 1961 - 1963 Kennedy memorabilia.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Arthur
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Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
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Clip: 15:41
Arthur
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Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
Clip: S30 E17 | 2:19
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