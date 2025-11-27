November 24, 2025

Matthew Chance reports on progress towards a peace plan between Russia and Ukraine. Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics, gives insight into the corruption scandal Pres. Zelensky is facing at home. LA Times' Nabih Bulos reports on Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Filmmaker Jimmy Chin follows war photographer Lynsey Addario as she navigates danger and motherhood.