PBS News Hour

November 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 329 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the Department of Government Efficiency, which aimed to slash budgets under Elon Musk's leadership, takes on a new shape. Food banks nationwide feel the pressure from rising food prices and cutbacks to government benefits. Plus, we speak with Taiwan's deputy foreign minister about fears that U.S. support is waning while the threat from China is rising.

Aired: 11/24/25 | Expires: 12/25/25
