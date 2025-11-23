November 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
New film ‘That Night’ tells story of woman who survived fire at infamous Iranian prison
Officials meet in Geneva for Ukraine talks as peace plan’s author called into question
Federal agents escalate tactics as Trump administration pushes for more migrant arrests
News Wrap: Israel hits Beirut with deadly strike targeting a Hezbollah leader
Deep in the Amazon, scientists build a ‘time capsule’ to predict future of climate change
Deadly Israeli strikes continue in Lebanon nearly a year since ceasefire began
What to know about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation and falling out with Trump
News Wrap: Bolsonaro arrested days before starting prison sentence over coup attempt
Latest Episodes
November 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode