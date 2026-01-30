January 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young.
This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles.
Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross.
James arrives at Hensfield dog track to take on the role of attending vet.
James gets himself in a tough spot when he takes on a new role. Jimmy tells Siegfried hard truths.
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
