February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
Siegfried and Tristan prepare to pay a visit to a monosyllabic farmer and his horse.
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
