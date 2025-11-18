All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

November 19, 2025

Episode 8036 | 55m 50s

South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola previews the G20 summit. Fred Pleitgen speaks exclusively to Iran's former foreign minister on U.S.-Iran nuclear tensions. Rev. Alex Santora discusses Pope Leo's message for America amidst mass immigration raids. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert reflects on her career covering the Earth in her new book "Life on a Little-Known Planet."

Aired: 11/18/25
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 54:49
NOVA
Interview: De-Extinction, Dire Wolves, and Jurassic Park with Beth Shapiro
Can we really bring extinct species back? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro says yes.
Special: 54:49
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian attack kills at least 25 in Ukraine
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills at least 25 in Ukraine
Clip: E323 | 5:58
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Trump, MBS unveil ventures on rare minerals and nuclear tech
Trump and MBS unveil U.S.-Saudi ventures on rare earth minerals and nuclear energy
Clip: E323 | 6:54
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
Comey seeks to have case dropped over handling of indictment
Comey seeks to have indictment dismissed over DOJ's handling of case
Clip: E323 | 6:21
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
Poll reveals signs of hope for Democrats, red flags for GOP
New poll reveals signs of hope for Democrats and red flags for Republicans
Clip: E323 | 5:01
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
Exhibition showcases work of fashion designer Andrew Gn
Exhibition showcases pioneering work of fashion designer Andrew Gn
Clip: E323 | 5:17
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
Bans on abortion pills give rise to underground networks
Underground networks for abortion pills appear as states limit access
Clip: E323 | 9:21
Watch 13:15
PBS News Hour
Teachers, parents weigh benefits and risks of AI in schools
Teachers and parents weigh benefits and risks of artificial intelligence in schools
Clip: E323 | 13:15
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: E8035 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: E8034 | 55:23
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: E8033 | 55:33
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: E8032 | 55:35
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: E8031 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2025
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Episode: E8030 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: E8029 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8028 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: E8027 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: E8026 | 55:50