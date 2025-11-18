November 19, 2025

Extras
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Can we really bring extinct species back? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro says yes.
News Wrap: Russian drone and missile attack kills at least 25 in Ukraine
Trump and MBS unveil U.S.-Saudi ventures on rare earth minerals and nuclear energy
Comey seeks to have indictment dismissed over DOJ's handling of case
New poll reveals signs of hope for Democrats and red flags for Republicans
Exhibition showcases pioneering work of fashion designer Andrew Gn
Underground networks for abortion pills appear as states limit access
Teachers and parents weigh benefits and risks of artificial intelligence in schools
Latest Episodes
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway