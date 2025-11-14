All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

November 17, 2025

Episode 8034 | 55m 23s

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher discusses his trip to Sudan amidst the country's civil war. Political reporter Stephen Collinson unpacks President Trump's reversal on the Epstein files. Singer Sarah McLachlan discusses her music and activism. MTV co-founder Tom Freston reflects on the birth of the network in his new memoir "Unplugged."

Aired: 11/16/25
