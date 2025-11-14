Extras
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s Epstein files reversal
How Charlotte is responding to Trump administration's immigration crackdown in city
Trump prepares to welcome Saudi Arabia's controversial crown prince to White House
News Wrap: Acting FEMA head stepping down after 6 months
A look at the Trump administration's overhaul of national plan to end homelessness
Haitians displaced by violence face deportation after fleeing to Dominican Republic
Epstein files vote expected in House on Tuesday after Trump's sudden shift
November 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
MTV co-founder Tom Freston discusses the birth of the network and his new memoir "Unplugged."
