Amanpour and Company

November 12, 2025

Episode 8031 | 55m 51s

Al Gore discusses the threat of climate change and recent protests at the UN's COP30 climate summit. Human Rights Watch's Juanita Goebertus and Noah Bullock of CRISTOSAL detail a new report that alleges that Venezuelans deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador were abused. Charlie Savage reflects on the life of Dick Cheney and the impact he has left on presidential power in the U.S.

Aired: 11/11/25
