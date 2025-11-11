November 12, 2025

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
