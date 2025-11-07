All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

October 31, 2025

Episode 8023 | 55m 49s

Episcopal Bishop of Washington Mariann Budde talks about finding moments of courage in a world full of fear. Space Shuttle Commander Eileen Collins discusses her amazing career, which is the subject of a new film, "Spacewoman." Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman expose abuses inside Alabama's prison system in their film "The Alabama Solution."

Aired: 10/30/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Episode: E45 | 26:46
Watch 16:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the election results mean for Trump and Republicans
What the Democrats' election wins mean for Trump and Republicans
Clip: E45 | 16:51
Watch 6:42
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?
Clip: E45 | 6:42
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8028 | 55:45
