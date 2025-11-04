October 28, 2025

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Voters sent Washington a message to put 'everyday Americans first,' Jeffries says
Latest Episodes
