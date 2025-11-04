All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
Amanpour and Company

October 28, 2025

Episode 8020 | 55m 50s

Humanitarian partner of CARE Marva Allen-Simms discusses Jamaica's response to Hurricane Melissa. Meterologist John Morales shares how witnessing the growing intensity of hurricanes affects him deeply. Shayna Lewis and Arjan Hehenkamp discuss Sudan's humanitarian crisis amid the escalation of the country's civil war. David Ovalle unpacks who pays for undocumented immigrants' healthcare in the U.S.

Aired: 10/27/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build Preview
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 2:22
Nature
How NYC Pigeons Survive the City That Never Sleeps
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Clip: S44 E3 | 2:22
Watch 3:26
Nature
Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:26
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Voters want focus on 'everyday Americans,' Jeffries says
Voters sent Washington a message to put 'everyday Americans first,' Jeffries says
Clip: E309 | 6:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: E8025 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: E8024 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: E8023 | 55:49
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: E8022 | 55:13
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: E8021 | 55:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: E8019 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2025
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: E8018 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2025
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Episode: E8017 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2025
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Episode: E8016 | 55:50
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2025
Jens Stoltenberg; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Anthony Kennedy
Episode: E8015 | 55:38