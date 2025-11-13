All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

November 14, 2025

Episode 8033 | 55m 33s

Retired Army Lt. General Russel L. Honoré discusses his time serving the nation and the tests that our democracy is now facing. Chef Eugene Korolev and his partner Polina Sychova discuss preserving Ukrainian culture through food at their London restaurant Sino. Legendary documentarian Ken Burns discusses his latest 12-hour project, “The American Revolution.”

Aired: 11/13/25
Extras
Watch 18:56
Amanpour and Company
Ken Burns Wants You to Rethink What You Know About the American Revolution
Ken Burns discusses his new documentary series “The American Revolution.”
Clip: E8033 | 18:56
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: E8032 | 55:35
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Clyburn on His New Book “The First Eight” and the Government Shutdown Deal
Rep. Clyburn discusses "The First Eight" and the House vote to end the government shutdown.
Clip: E8032 | 17:30
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
Clip: E317 | 6:40
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries to fight in its war
Clip: E317 | 7:01
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ sues to block California redistricting plan
News Wrap: Justice Department sues to block California redistricting plan
Clip: E317 | 6:09
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Ohio sheriff says ICE partnerships 'starting to ramp up'
Ohio sheriff says local partnerships with feds on immigration 'starting to ramp up'
Clip: E317 | 7:18
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
How a village fought for justice after finding PFAS in water
How a small community fought for justice after finding forever chemicals in drinking water
Clip: E317 | 9:03
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey faces legal challenge
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey and James faces legal challenge over her appointment
Clip: E317 | 5:22
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Military personnel seek advice on whether orders are legal
Military personnel seek legal advice on whether Trump-ordered missions are lawful
Clip: E317 | 8:18
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: E8032 | 55:35
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: E8031 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2025
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Episode: E8030 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: E8029 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8028 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: E8027 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: E8026 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: E8025 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: E8024 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: E8023 | 55:49