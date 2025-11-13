November 14, 2025

Extras
Ken Burns discusses his new documentary series “The American Revolution.”
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Rep. Clyburn discusses "The First Eight" and the House vote to end the government shutdown.
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries to fight in its war
News Wrap: Justice Department sues to block California redistricting plan
Ohio sheriff says local partnerships with feds on immigration 'starting to ramp up'
How a small community fought for justice after finding forever chemicals in drinking water
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey and James faces legal challenge over her appointment
Military personnel seek legal advice on whether Trump-ordered missions are lawful
Latest Episodes
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman