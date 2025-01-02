December 18, 2025

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Latest Episodes
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
David A. Graham; Brian Winter; Larry Madowo; Steve Huffman
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy