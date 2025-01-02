All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

December 18, 2025

Episode 8057 | 55m 50s

Correspondent Clare Sebastian reports from the European summit to discuss funding for Ukraine. Tech expert Marietje Schaake discusses the race to get a handle on AI. Bess Wohl and Kristolyn Lloyd on their new play "Liberation," about the women's liberation movement. Zoe Weissman shares what it was like to survive two school shootings: the 2018 Parkland shooting and now Brown University.

Aired: 12/17/25
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: E8059 | 55:49
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 17, 2025
David A. Graham; Brian Winter; Larry Madowo; Steve Huffman
Episode: E8056 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: E8066 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2026
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: E8067 | 55:42
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: E8064 | 55:28