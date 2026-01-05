All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

January 6, 2026

Episode 8070 | 55m 20s

Sen. Angus King discusses the Trump admin.'s intentions in Venezuela. Former NSC official Juan González unpacks the implications of U.S. power projection in the Western hemisphere. Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko reflects on how the news in Venezuela may impact the war in Ukraine. Fascism expert Jason Stanley discusses what has changed five years on from the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol.

Aired: 01/05/26
