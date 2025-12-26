All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

January 5, 2026

Episode 8069 | 55m 41s

Leigh Waldman reports from outside the courtroom where Nicholas Maduro has entered a "not guilty" plea. Former Acting U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela Todd Robinson discusses the operation that captured Maduro and what may happen next. Venezuelan opposition politician David Smolansky on how his party is reacting. Former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda analyzes the reaction in the region.

Aired: 01/04/26
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
PBS News Hour
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
What the vaccine guidance overhaul means for public health
What the overhaul of U.S. vaccine guidance means for public health
PBS News Hour
Colombia's president pushes back as U.S. tensions rise
Colombia's president pushes back against Trump's threats as tensions rise
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hegseth censures Sen. Kelly
News Wrap: Hegseth censures Sen. Kelly for video urging troops to resist unlawful orders
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on military action in Venezuela
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political fallout from military action in Venezuela
PBS News Hour
Maduro's VP 'not trustworthy' to lead, Machado aide says
Maduro's VP 'not trustworthy' to lead Venezuela, top Machado aide says
