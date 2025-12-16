All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

December 22, 2025

Episode 8059 | 55m 49s

Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir and filmmaker Pamela Hogan join to discuss a critical women's strike in the country that is the subject of Hogan's new documentary "The Day Iceland Stood Still." Gayle Young speaks about her groundbreaking reporting on female genital mutilation and new memoir. Author Cory Doctorow discusses his new book which focuses on the "ens***-ification" of the internet.

Aired: 12/16/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: E8064 | 55:28
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2025
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Episode: E8055 | 55:51
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2025
Gabi Kaltmann; Alicia Kearns; Park Chan-Wook; Sen. Andy Kim
Episode: E8054 | 55:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly York
Episode: E8065 | 55:28
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2025
Ruti Teitel; Aria Florant; Jonathan Freedland; Kate Shaw
Episode: E8053 | 55:40
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2025
Stefano Pozzebon; Leopoldo López; Shannon Heffernan; Julieta Martinelli; Susan Glasser
Episode: E8052 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: E8051 | 55:50