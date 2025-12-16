All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

December 31, 2025

Episode 8066 | 55m 50s

Al Gore discusses the threat of climate change and recent protests at the UN's COP30 climate summit. Human Rights Watch's Juanita Goebertus and Noah Bullock of CRISTOSAL detail a new report that alleges that Venezuelans deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador were abused. Charlie Savage reflects on the life of Dick Cheney and the impact he has left on presidential power in the U.S.

Aired: 12/16/25
