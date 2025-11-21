Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25

Extras
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Can we really bring extinct species back? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro says yes.
Sports journalist Joon Lee discusses the impact of a wave of betting scandals in U.S. sports.
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Trump's 'seditious behavior' accusation against Democrats
Epstein files fuel Trump's fury
November 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Funeral service for Dick Cheney held at Washington National Cathedral
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise concerns as administration loosens regulations
