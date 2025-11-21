All rights reserved. © 2025
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25

Episode 47 | 26m 46s

President Trump is under considerable pressure and has been lashing out in fairly unprecedented ways, even for him. And then he called for the execution of Democratic members of Congress. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Puck, Jonathan Karl of ABC News and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/20/25
Arthur
Dear D.W.
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
NOVA
Interview: De-Extinction, Dire Wolves, and Jurassic Park with Beth Shapiro
Can we really bring extinct species back? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro says yes.
Amanpour and Company
How the Sports Industry Is Reeling from Betting Scandals
Sports journalist Joon Lee discusses the impact of a wave of betting scandals in U.S. sports.
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's 'seditious behavior' accusation against Democrats
Trump's 'seditious behavior' accusation against Democrats
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Epstein files fuel Trump's fury
Epstein files fuel Trump's fury
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Cheney funeral service held at National Cathedral
News Wrap: Funeral service for Dick Cheney held at Washington National Cathedral
PBS News Hour
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise ethical concerns
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise concerns as administration loosens regulations
