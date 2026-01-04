All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2026 Episode 4 | 26m 45s

January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/03/26 | Expires: 02/03/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
How culinary medicine fights diseases through better food
Emerging field of culinary medicine helps fight diseases through better food
Clip: S2026 E4 | 5:53
Watch 2:02
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Heavy rains, king tides threaten California
News Wrap: Heavy rains, king tides create dangerous conditions in northern California
Clip: S2026 E4 | 2:02
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
U.S. intervention in Venezuela sparks mixed views worldwide
Trump’s intervention in Venezuela sparks mixed views of U.S. around the world
Clip: S2026 E4 | 6:37
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
Venezuelans face uncertainty while awaiting next U.S. moves
Venezuelans face uncertainty while awaiting Trump’s next moves with the country
Clip: S2026 E4 | 4:30
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. ambassador analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Clip: S2026 E3 | 4:23
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E2 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E1 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E365 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E364 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E363 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E362 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E361 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E360 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E359 | 57:46