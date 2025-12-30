All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 364 | 57m 46s

December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/29/25 | Expires: 01/29/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 9:23
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's presidential power
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump expanding presidential power
Clip: E363 | 9:23
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Art programs give hope to veterans facing PTSD
Art programs give hope to veterans facing PTSD
Clip: E363 | 6:48
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Malcolm Gladwell joins Amna Nawaz on ‘Settle In’
Malcolm Gladwell joins Amna Nawaz for our ‘Settle In’ podcast
Clip: E363 | 5:50
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Massive winter storm snarls post-holiday travel
News Wrap: Massive winter storm snarls post-holiday travel
Clip: E363 | 4:23
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts analyze chances of Gaza peace advancing
Mideast experts analyze chances of Gaza peace proposal advancing
Clip: E363 | 7:50
Latest Episodes
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E363 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E362 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E361 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E360 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E359 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E358 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E357 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E356 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E355 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E354 | 26:45