January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Venezuelans react to Maduro’s capture by U.S. forces with mix of celebration and worry
Former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Trump says U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela after capturing Maduro in surprise military strike
Why San Francisco is suing top U.S. food manufacturers over ultra-processed foods
News Wrap: Iran vows crackdown on ‘rioters’ amid protests over economy
Census officials work to count every person in Alaska’s most remote places
Latest Episodes
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode