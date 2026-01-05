January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Venezuelans face uncertainty while awaiting Trump’s next moves with the country
Emerging field of culinary medicine helps fight diseases through better food
News Wrap: Heavy rains, king tides create dangerous conditions in northern California
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Trump’s intervention in Venezuela sparks mixed views of U.S. around the world
Former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Latest Episodes
January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode