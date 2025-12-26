December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Project 2026: What's next from the Trump administration
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
How Trump implemented much of Project 2025 in his first year
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Latest Episodes
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode