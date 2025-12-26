All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 360 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the Trump administration conducts strikes in Nigeria against alleged terrorists, who they claim were killing Christians. A federal judge blocks the detention of a British social media activist who tracks online hate and disinformation. Plus, the White House pushes to dismantle a leading climate and weather center — with serious implications for accurate forecasts.

Aired: 12/25/25 | Expires: 01/25/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: E8063 | 55:39
Watch 3:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Project 2026: What's next from the Trump administration
Project 2026: What's next from the Trump administration
Clip: E52 | 3:07
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Episode: E52 | 26:45
Watch 20:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump implemented much of Project 2025 in his first year
How Trump implemented much of Project 2025 in his first year
Clip: E52 | 20:03
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8062 | 55:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E359 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E358 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E357 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E356 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E355 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E354 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E353 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E352 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E351 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E350 | 57:46