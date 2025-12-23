All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 356 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, the Trump administration halts offshore wind projects off the East Coast in its latest move against the industry. The new head of CBS News sparks controversy by pulling a "60 Minutes" story about the alleged torture of men deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador. Plus, the hurdles that parents of kids with disabilities face when trying to find care.

Aired: 12/21/25 | Expires: 01/21/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: E8060 | 55:31
Watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Top Christmas Moments
Take a look back through the years at some of the best Christmas moments in the series.
Clip: S6 | 2:00
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E355 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E354 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E353 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E352 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E351 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E350 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E349 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E348 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E347 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E346 | 57:46