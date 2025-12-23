December 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Take a look back through the years at some of the best Christmas moments in the series.
