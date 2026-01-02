January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
News Wrap: Swiss investigators believe sparklers started deadly fire inside ski resort bar
'We cannot have art institutions that lose money': Grenell defends Kennedy Center takeover
Kennedy Center faces artist cancellations, drop in ticket sales after Trump's name added
Brooks and Capehart on chances of Ukraine-Russia talks leading to peace in 2026
Why the flu season is so bad and how you can protect yourself
Trump threatens to intervene in Iran if regime continues to kill protesters
Latest Episodes
January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode