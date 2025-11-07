All rights reserved. © 2025
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25

Episode 45 | 26m 46s

President Trump enjoys hosting leaders, projecting power and his central role in world affairs. But there’s a different reality outside the Oval Office, one in which polls are showing him unpopular with the majority of Americans. Join Jeffrey Goldberg, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Puck, David Ignatius of The Washington Post, Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic and Jeff Zeleny of CNN to discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/07/25
