Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25

Episode 48 | 24m 10s

Even in an administration filled with unorthodox characters, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., stands out. He's more famous, more popular and more influential than any of his peers. And he's the most important figure in American health and science today. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Michael Scherer of The Atlantic, Dan Diamond of The Washington Post and Julie Rovner of KFF Health News to discuss.

Aired: 11/24/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
