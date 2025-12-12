Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Law professor Kate Shaw looks at some of the year's most significant SCOTUS cases.
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's recent series of setbacks
December 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What we know about the Epstein photos released by Democrats
Venezuelan opposition leader makes harrowing journey to receive Nobel Peace Prize
Trump’s executive order limits state regulations of artificial intelligence
Indiana Republican explains why he defied Trump and rejected congressional redistricting
News Wrap: Preservationists sue Trump over his White House ballroom renovation
