Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25

Episode 50 | 26m 46s

President Trump this week pressured Ukraine to accept his administration’s peace proposal, one that heavily favors Russia. This as his administration’s national security strategy has put him at odds with American allies. Moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Amna Nawaz of PBS News Hour and Vivian Salama and Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic discuss all this and more.

Aired: 12/11/25
