November 18, 2025

Extras
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Trump welcomes Saudi crown prince and dismisses intel linking him to Khashoggi killing
Catholic bishops push U.S. to end 'dehumanizing' immigration enforcement
'The world will see who's involved' and complicit, says attorney for Epstein survivors
Community colleges face new challenges as Trump's battles with higher education
News Wrap: Federal judge rules Meta does not have illegal monopoly
As U.S. skips climate summit, John Kerry says absence undermines global cooperation
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding a place where you belong
What comes next after Congress votes to release the Epstein files
Latest Episodes
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel