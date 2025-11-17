All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

November 18, 2025

Episode 8035 | 55m 50s

Professor Bernard Haykel discusses Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince MBS's visit to the White House. Steffano Pozzebon reports on the latest in rising tensions between the US and Venezuela. Former NSC official Juan Gonzalez weighs in on Venezuela. A new doc explores the killing of a Florida mother of four over a neighborhood dispute. Director Geeta Gandbhir and Pamela Dias, the victim's mother, discuss.

Aired: 11/17/25
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 8:17
PBS News Hour
Trump welcomes Saudi crown prince to White House
Trump welcomes Saudi crown prince and dismisses intel linking him to Khashoggi killing
Clip: E322 | 8:17
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Bishops push U.S. to end 'dehumanizing' immigration actions
Catholic bishops push U.S. to end 'dehumanizing' immigration enforcement
Clip: E322 | 7:18
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Epstein survivors' lawyer: 'World will see who's involved'
'The world will see who's involved' and complicit, says attorney for Epstein survivors
Clip: E322 | 5:36
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Trump's policies create challenges for community colleges
Community colleges face new challenges as Trump's battles with higher education
Clip: E322 | 8:18
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge rules Meta does not have illegal monopoly
News Wrap: Federal judge rules Meta does not have illegal monopoly
Clip: E322 | 5:59
Watch 9:57
PBS News Hour
U.S. skipping climate summit undermines progress, Kerry says
As U.S. skips climate summit, John Kerry says absence undermines global cooperation
Clip: E322 | 9:57
Watch 2:15
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding where you belong
A Brief But Spectacular take on finding a place where you belong
Clip: E322 | 2:15
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
Congress votes to release Epstein files. What comes next?
What comes next after Congress votes to release the Epstein files
Clip: E322 | 4:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: E8034 | 55:23
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: E8033 | 55:33
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: E8032 | 55:35
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: E8031 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 11, 2025
Cedric Leighton; Christopher Lockyear; Hasan Hadi; Bonni Cohen; Marcus Capone
Episode: E8030 | 55:50
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: E8029 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8028 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: E8027 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: E8026 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: E8025 | 55:50