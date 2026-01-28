January 29, 2026

Extras
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
James arrives at Hensfield dog track to take on the role of attending vet.
James gets himself in a tough spot when he takes on a new role. Jimmy tells Siegfried hard truths.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Even in the wild, no one is born knowing how to be a parent.
Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest?
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
