January 20, 2026

Extras
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
'Something's going to happen,' Trump says as Greenland threats rattle NATO allies
Migrant families allege children held by ICE face unsafe and unsanitary conditions
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Mohammad Marandi; Nazenin Ansari; Phil Gunson; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley