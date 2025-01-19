All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

January 20, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8080

Sen. Chris Coons joins the show from Davos to discuss his recent visit to Denmark amidst heightened U.S.-European tensions. Jeremy Diamond unpacks Pres. Trump's Gaza "Board of Peace" plans. Lydia Polgreen shares what she witnessed in Minneapolis. Modern co-founder Noubar Afeyan argues why the U.S. should be "choosing science" as Trump freezes or terminates thousands of research grants.

Aired: 01/19/26
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Nature
The Comeback Cat | WILD HOPE
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Scene
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Preview
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
PBS News Hour
Trump's Greenland threats rattle NATO allies
'Something's going to happen,' Trump says as Greenland threats rattle NATO allies
PBS News Hour
Families say children held by ICE face unsanitary conditions
Migrant families allege children held by ICE face unsafe and unsanitary conditions
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2025
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2026
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Mohammad Marandi; Nazenin Ansari; Phil Gunson; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
