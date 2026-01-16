All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

January 19, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8079 | 55m 53s

Nic Robertson reports on Greenlanders' reactions to Donald Trump's threats to take the territory. Former diplomats Heather Conley and Sir Peter Westmacott discuss Greenland's strategic importance and the effect of this issue on global politics. Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw reflects on the legacy of MLK Jr. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Gordon discusses the Justice Department under Trump.

Aired: 01/18/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Preview: S53 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:08
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Scene
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Clip: S6 E3 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Preview
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
Preview: S6 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Leaders weigh joining Trump's 'Board of Peace'
News Wrap: World leaders weigh whether to join Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza
Clip: S2026 E19 | 7:14
Watch 6:51
PBS News Hour
Congress divided over how much authority to cede to Trump
As Trump expands presidential power, Congress divided over how much authority to cede
Clip: S2026 E19 | 6:51
Watch 12:00
PBS News Hour
Voyage to Antarctica seeks to learn why a glacier is melting
On board the voyage to Antarctica to learn why a massive glacier is melting
Clip: S2026 E19 | 12:00
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on walking like you belong
Minnijean Brown-Trickey's Brief But Spectacular take on walking like you belong
Clip: S2026 E19 | 4:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2026
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Episode: S2025 E8078 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Mohammad Marandi; Nazenin Ansari; Phil Gunson; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2025 E8077 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: S2025 E8076 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41