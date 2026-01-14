All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

January 15, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8077 | 55m 54s

Christiane speaks with Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran and a staunch defender of the current Iranian regime. Journalist Nazenin Ansari analyses whether the Iranian opposition stands a chance. Phil Gunson weighs in on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's meeting with Pres. Trump. Andrew Ross Sorkin on the DOJ investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Aired: 01/14/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Preview: S53 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Preview
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
Preview: S6 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:08
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Scene
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Clip: S6 E3 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Preview: S6 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Scene
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Clip: S6 E2 | 1:27
Watch 1:01
All Creatures Great and Small
A Day in the Life on Set With Tricki
See how Tricki spends a day on the set of All Creatures Great and Small.
Clip: S6 | 1:01
Watch 2:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Real James Herriot Family History
Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton on bringing James and Helen Herriot's real family history to life.
Clip: S6 | 2:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: S2025 E8076 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46